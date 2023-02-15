Countries
news albemarle county juvenile shot wounded in drug deal gone bad on wahoo way
Local

Albemarle County: Juvenile shot, wounded in drug deal gone bad on Wahoo Way

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

What Albemarle Police are describing as a drug deal gone wrong led to the shooting of a juvenile in the 200 block of Wahoo Way on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, and upon arrival, the units on scene discovered the juvenile victim, who was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Garrett Moore with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

