Albemarle County: Juvenile shot, wounded in drug deal gone bad on Wahoo Way

What Albemarle Police are describing as a drug deal gone wrong led to the shooting of a juvenile in the 200 block of Wahoo Way on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, and upon arrival, the units on scene discovered the juvenile victim, who was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Garrett Moore with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].