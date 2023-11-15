AG gets indictments, guilty pleas in Virginia unemployment fraud cases

The Office of the Attorney General Jason Miyares has produced six indictments of unemployment compensation fraud, as well as 11 guilty pleas for obtaining money by false pretenses.

The Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit secured the guilty pleas between August 2023 and November 2023. The Commonwealth will receive $91,756 in restitution to compensate for the fraudulent filings during the pandemic.

Jeremy G. Gibson of Gloucester County

Ryan J. Parnell of Gloucester County

Sorey Kaba of Henrico County

Detresha Tansimore of Henrico County

Edgar Teel of Henrico County

Denzel Wilson of Henrico County

“Our unemployment system exists to support Virginians when they’re down. This system was scammed and taken advantage of repeatedly during the pandemic, hurting our Commonwealth and our fellow Virginians,” Attorney General Jason Miyares said. “I’m proud of the work my office has done and will continue to do to hold these bad actors accountable and restore trust in our unemployment system.”

The cases, which remain open and ongoing, were the result of a collaborative effort between the Virginia Employment Commission, the Office of the Attorney General, and investigations conducted by the Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General.

The Virginia Employment Commission asked Attorney General Miyares in March 2022 to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.