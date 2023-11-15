Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home AG gets indictments, guilty pleas in Virginia unemployment fraud cases
Police, Virginia

AG gets indictments, guilty pleas in Virginia unemployment fraud cases

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
court law
(© thodonal – stock.adobe.com)

The Office of the Attorney General Jason Miyares has produced six indictments of unemployment compensation fraud, as well as 11 guilty pleas for obtaining money by false pretenses.

The Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit secured the guilty pleas between August 2023 and November 2023. The Commonwealth will receive $91,756 in restitution to compensate for the fraudulent filings during the pandemic.

  • Jeremy G. Gibson of Gloucester County
  • Ryan J. Parnell of Gloucester County
  • Sorey Kaba of Henrico County
  • Detresha Tansimore of Henrico County
  • Edgar Teel of Henrico County
  • Denzel Wilson of Henrico County

“Our unemployment system exists to support Virginians when they’re down. This system was scammed and taken advantage of repeatedly during the pandemic, hurting our Commonwealth and our fellow Virginians,” Attorney General Jason Miyares said. “I’m proud of the work my office has done and will continue to do to hold these bad actors accountable and restore trust in our unemployment system.”

The cases, which remain open and ongoing, were the result of a collaborative effort between the Virginia Employment Commission, the Office of the Attorney General, and investigations conducted by the Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General.

The Virginia Employment Commission asked Attorney General Miyares in March 2022 to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Albemarle County felon armed with AR-15, handgun arrested near Westhaven playground
2 Preview: Cory Alexander in the house for ACCN as UVA set to face Texas Southern
3 Skill games could result in $500 fine; harsher penalties possible for operators in Virginia
4 Smoke in region due to shift in wind, active wildfires throughout Virginia
5 Twenty state AGs push for removal of foreign student visa holders who support Hamas

Latest News

chris graham rod mullins nascar
Sports

Podcast: Biggest surprises, disappointments, from the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

Rod Mullins/Chris Graham
Fentanyl
Police, Virginia

After tragic overdose in Southwest Virginia, investigators follow the trail for convictions

Crystal Graham

A supplier of pressed fentanyl pills that lead to a tragic overdose in Southwest Virginia pled guilty to a pair of federal drug charges Tuesday.

blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Police, Virginia

Forest Service announces temporary closure of portions of Blue Ridge Parkway due to fire

Crystal Graham

The Blue Ridge Parkway will close from milepost 66.3 to milepost 85.9 tonight until further notice. Visitors should plan for a detour.

Local, Police

Albemarle County felon armed with AR-15, handgun arrested near Westhaven playground

Crystal Graham
school classroom teacher
Local, News, Schools

Waynesboro Schools ‘making lemonade out of lemons’ with new program for special ed

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Schools

Waynesboro School Board approves appropriation to budget for 2023-2024 school year

Rebecca Barnabi
cory alexander charlotte
Basketball, Sports

Preview: Cory Alexander in the house for ACCN as UVA set to face Texas Southern

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy