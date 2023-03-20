Afton man dead, Faber teen seriously injured in Route 151 crash in Nelson County

An Afton man is dead from injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Route 151 in Nelson County last week.

Christopher G. Davis, 27, of Afton, died at the scene of the March 16 crash, which was reported at 12:34 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.

Davis was a passenger in a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling north on Route 151 north of Chapel Hollow Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Julian W. Warner, 19, of Faber, was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

Excessive speed and alcohol are being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.