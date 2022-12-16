Menu
news 12 days of christmas fundraiser returns to nelson county on sunday
News & Views

12 Days of Christmas fundraiser returns to Nelson County on Sunday

Crystal Graham
Published:

Nelson 151Nelson 151 will host its 13th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser beginning on Sunday and running through Dec. 31.

Nelson 151 members come together during the holiday each year to raise funds for local organizations. This year’s recipients are Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Central Virginia Farm Works Initiative.

“The past year has blessed the Nelson 151 corridor yet again with a vibrant business environment and as such, it is our turn to give back to the causes that benefit our area and make Nelson County a great place to live, work and play,” said Lindsay Dorrier III, Nelson 151 president.

The wider community is invited to participate by visiting member locations on their chosen “Days of Giving” where a portion of the day’s sales will go toward the fundraiser.

12 Day of Christmas schedule

  • Sun 12/18 – Hill Top Winery & Meadery
  • Mon 12/19 – Silverback Distillery
  • Tue 12/20 – Flying Fox Vineyard & Winery
  • Wed 12/21 – Blue Mountain Brewery
  • Thu 12/22 – Valley Road Vineyards
  • Fri 12/23 – Bryant’s Cider & Brewery
  • Sat 12/24 – Bold Rock Hard Cider
  • Sun 12/25 – Nelson Co. Economic Development
  • Mon 12/26 – Afton Mountain Vineyards
  • Tue 12/27 – Cardinal Point Vineyard & Winery
  • Wed 12/28 – Devils Backbone Brewing Company & Distillery
  • Thu 12/29 – Hazy Mountain Winery & Brewery
  • Fri 12/30 – Blue Toad Hard Cider
  • Sat 12/31 – Veritas Vineyard & Winery

Nelson 151 is a member organization comprised of seven wineries, three breweries, three cideries and three distilleries, all located on Route 151 in Nelson County.

The 12 Days of Christmas has collectively raised and donated more than $30,000 to area non-profits benefitting the Nelson County community. A check presentation will take place in mid-January.

For more information, visit nelson151.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

