12 Days of Christmas fundraiser returns to Nelson County on Sunday

Nelson 151 will host its 13th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser beginning on Sunday and running through Dec. 31.

Nelson 151 members come together during the holiday each year to raise funds for local organizations. This year’s recipients are Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Central Virginia Farm Works Initiative.

“The past year has blessed the Nelson 151 corridor yet again with a vibrant business environment and as such, it is our turn to give back to the causes that benefit our area and make Nelson County a great place to live, work and play,” said Lindsay Dorrier III, Nelson 151 president.

The wider community is invited to participate by visiting member locations on their chosen “Days of Giving” where a portion of the day’s sales will go toward the fundraiser.

12 Day of Christmas schedule

Sun 12/18 – Hill Top Winery & Meadery

Mon 12/19 – Silverback Distillery

Tue 12/20 – Flying Fox Vineyard & Winery

Wed 12/21 – Blue Mountain Brewery

Thu 12/22 – Valley Road Vineyards

Fri 12/23 – Bryant’s Cider & Brewery

Sat 12/24 – Bold Rock Hard Cider

Sun 12/25 – Nelson Co. Economic Development

Mon 12/26 – Afton Mountain Vineyards

Tue 12/27 – Cardinal Point Vineyard & Winery

Wed 12/28 – Devils Backbone Brewing Company & Distillery

Thu 12/29 – Hazy Mountain Winery & Brewery

Fri 12/30 – Blue Toad Hard Cider

Sat 12/31 – Veritas Vineyard & Winery

Nelson 151 is a member organization comprised of seven wineries, three breweries, three cideries and three distilleries, all located on Route 151 in Nelson County.

The 12 Days of Christmas has collectively raised and donated more than $30,000 to area non-profits benefitting the Nelson County community. A check presentation will take place in mid-January.

For more information, visit nelson151.com.