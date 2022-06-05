New recreation and education series announced for older adults

Valley Program for Aging Services, in keeping with their mission to empower older adults, is launching a series of recreational and educational gatherings for adults 60 and over this summer.

The series, which will take place at the VPAS office in Waynesboro, will provide an opportunity for casual socialization, activity, conversation, education, and enrichment.

Third Tuesdays: Fiber Arts Fun (beginning June 21) – Attendees will join others who have similar interests to work on knitting, crocheting, embroidery or another favorite fiber project.

– Attendees will join others who have similar interests to work on knitting, crocheting, embroidery or another favorite fiber project. Fourth Tuesdays: Ted Talk Tuesdays (beginning June 28) – Attendees will view popular TED Talks and then engage in conversation about those topics. The first topics of the series will be: Who Decides What is in the Dictionary? Does Grammar Matter?, and The Language of Being Human. Participants will choose the topics that follow.

All gatherings will take place at the VPAS office located at 325 Pine Avenue in Waynesboro from 1-2 p.m.

Registration is required online at vpas.info/recreation or by calling (540) 942-1838.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

