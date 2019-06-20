New Dominion Bookshop hosts launch for Team of Destiny

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host the official book launch for Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham’s new book, Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, on Saturday, June 22, from 7-8 p.m.

The authors will speak and take your questions for approximately 30 minutes followed by a traditional book signing.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 22, 7-8 p.m.

WHERE:

New Dominion Bookshop

404 E Main St (Downtown Mall)

Charlottesville, VA

434-295-2552

staff@ndbookshop.com

RSVP on Facebook.

Get your copy today!

Copies of Team of Destiny by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham are officially on sale now.

Augusta Free Press has teamed up with the Waynesboro-based Vector Industries to ship out all pre-sale orders. If you pre-ordered copies, please watch your mailbox as copies continue to ship daily in the order they were received.

Copies are available at:

Online at Mincers.com

Mincer’s: 1527 University Ave. (The Corner)

Mincer’s: 2015 Bond St. (The Shops at Stonefield)

New Dominion Bookshop: 404 East Main St (Downtown Mall)

County Line Mercantile: 5548 Seminole Trail (Albemarle/Greene line)

UVA Bookstore: 400 Emmet St. South (On Grounds)

AugustaFreePress.com and JerryRatcliffe.com will continue to sell copies online. Copies are $25 plus tax and $2.75 shipping per order.

More information.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

