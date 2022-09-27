Menu
nelson county traffic detour at u s 250 route 151 lifted two days ahead of schedule
Local

Nelson County: Traffic detour at U.S. 250/Route 151 lifted two days ahead of schedule

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

The traffic detour at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 and Route 151 in Nelson County was lifted Tuesday evening, nearly two days ahead of schedule.

Traffic is back to the pre-detour pattern with movements through the intersection controlled by signals. The intersection location is shifted slightly to allow construction of the remaining part of the roundabout.

The planned four-day detour was necessary to reconstruct the intersection approach on Route 151 to meet the elevation of the new roundabout. Crews with the contractor, Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point, worked extended shifts to accomplish the work necessary to reestablish access through the intersection and remove the detours.

“Everyone on the project team was aware of the inconvenience the detour caused for drivers,” said Will Stowe, project engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Curtis worked as quickly and as safely as possible to finish the work and lift the detour routes.”

The roundabout project will replace the current signal-controlled intersection at U.S. 250 and Route 151. The location has a significant crash history and the roundabout will improve safety and reduce congestion, particularly during high-volume travel times. It will also correct deficiencies in the roadway alignment and manage vehicle speeds, both of which have been identified as contributing factors in some crashes.

The U.S. 250/Route 151 roundabout project is one of six improvements in a “bundle” of projects in Albemarle County. Curtis Contracting Inc. is delivering the $28.5 million design-build contract.

Four of the projects: modifications to the Interstate 64 interchange at U.S. 29, improvements to the ramp on northbound U.S. 29 at the Fontaine Avenue exit, a connection from Rio Mills Road to Berkmar Drive, and a roundabout at Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road) are complete.

The remaining two, the 250/151 roundabout and the diverging diamond interchange at I-64 and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Pantops, are scheduled for completion in February 2023.

