National nonprofit accepting applications for 2022-23 Young Mental Health Leaders Council
Mental Health America is looking for young adults (ages 18-25) to participate in a six-month effort to make a difference to meet the needs of their peers.
The Young Mental Health Leaders Council is looking for people who have created programs and initiatives that fill gaps in mental health resources in their communities – from policy to apps and peer support to sports.
Selected applicants will participate in a six-month cohort to connects and share ideas with others throughout the United States.
Participants will:
- Attend monthly 90-minutes meetings
- Receive one-on-one mentoring for professional growth
- Gain leadership opportunities
- Highlight ideas via MHA’s social media
- Present at MHA local and national events
- Join a network of young mental health leaders
- Receive a $1,000 stipend
The YMHLC centers lived experience as essential to meeting the mental health needs of youth and young adults.
Applications are due by August 19. Applicants will be notified of selections by September 16.
