augusta free press news

NASCAR Weekend Preview: Breaking down the Championship 4

Augusta Free Press

Published Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, 6:54 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Rod Mullins joins the show to preview the NASCAR championship race at Phoenix coming up this weekend.