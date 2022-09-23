Menu
NASCAR Notebook: Kyle Busch may get a ride in the 2023 Indy 500
NASCAR Notebook: Kyle Busch may get a ride in the 2023 Indy 500

Chris Graham
Last updated:
Kyle Busch nascar
Kyle Busch raises the huge Bristol Motor Speedway signature trophy with Food City President and CEO Steve Smith Sunday night after winning the Food City Dirt Race.
(Bristol Motor Speedway photo)

NASCAR star Kyle Busch might get a ride for next year’s Indy 500 with McLaren Racing, which is reportedly looking at running a fourth car in the 2023 race.

Busch, who was eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs last week in his last year with Joe Gibbs Racing, has permission from his 2023 Cup Series team, Richard Childress Racing, to compete in the Indy 500 with a Chevrolet team.

Racing Indy on the Sunday before Memorial Day would necessitate running two races that day – the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the NASCAR circuit.

His brother, Kurt, was the last to drive the two races on the same day, back in 2014, finishing sixth at Indy before engine problems relegated to him a 40th-place finish in Charlotte.

Tony Stewart did the dual on two occasions, in 1999 and 2001, and recorded top 10s in both races both times.

