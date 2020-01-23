Mike Bloomberg announces Virginia leadership team

Mike Bloomberg 2020 announced on Wednesday its Virginia leadership team, led by Virginia State Director Melissa Gallahan and Virginia Senior Advisor Lise Clavel.

Gallahan joins the team after multiple successful cycles leading efforts with For Our Future and For Our Future Action Fund in Virginia. She also worked for Hillary for America in Virginia during the 2016 primary, Sen. Mark Warner’s 2014 re-election campaign, and President Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign in Virginia.

“Mike Bloomberg has already taken on and won on some of our country’s most pressing issues — whether it was taking on the gun lobby right here where the NRA is headquartered or fighting the climate crisis nationally and abroad,” Gallahan said. “What Mike has already done to move Virginia forward cannot be understated, and the Commonwealth will continue to lead the charge to take back our country from Donald Trump.”

Clavel will serve as senior advisor for the campaign in Virginia. Clavel recently served as deputy campaign manager for Beto for America, director of public engagement for Vice President Joe Biden, and state director for Obama for America.

“Melissa has run both issue and electoral campaigns across the Commonwealth, and her proven record of building strong teams and executing large programs makes her the ideal leader for this team,” Clavel said. “We are thrilled to have Melissa running our efforts in Virginia to unseat President Donald Trump and to elect Michael Bloomberg as our next president.”

