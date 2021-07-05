Messi, where are you going?

Messi's contract is going to expire on June 30th, there is no news on whether he'll sign an extension.

Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta said that he wants Messi to stay, but the current contract price is unaffordable for the club’s budget. Messi is the most expensive player whose contract expires in 2021.

Let's mention top players who are on the edge of the contract.

#10: Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia from Manchester City and the Spanish national team who was graduated from the famous Barcelona academy.

#9: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Roma and captain of the Armenian team.

#8: Emerson Royal

Emerson Royal from Real Betis and the Brazil national team. He is on a loan and will join Barcelona again pretty soon.

#7: Sergio Agüero

Sergio Agüero, a well-known striker from Manchester City. Like a Messi, he is from Argentina national team.

#6: Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu is an attacking midfielder from Inter Milan and Turkey national team. His market price is around €35M.

#5: Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum, a midfielder from Liverpool and Netherlands national team. He will reunite with his team Paris-Saint-German in July. His price is also €35M.

#4: Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay, a forward from Leon and Netherlands national team. He is the biggest hope of his team on Euro-2020 and potentially the biggest striker of the tournament. The future is in his hands, his draft is unknown so far so he is able to improve his chances to enlist in the richest clubs on the planet. Go the Netherlands, and especially Memphis Depay who is really outstanding player. His price so far is €45 million euros.

#3: David Alaba

David Alaba from Bayern Munich and the Austrian national team, one of the greatest left-fielder. After the Euro-2021 he will join the famous Real Madrid. The world in his palms and the only thing he needs to do is playing high-profile football. He definitely will. His price is staggering €55 million euros.

#2: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma is the biggest paid goalkeeper so far who is representing Milan and the Italy national team. He debuted at age 16, which was an absolute record. He had great talent, tremendous skills and his defense is pretty important for Italy in Euro-2020. He is the only goalkeeper on this list and he is #2, so just imagine how he is priceless for the team. Keep an eye on his play and good luck to Italy who is actually among the leaders for winning Euro-2020. So Gianluigi Donnarumma’s price so far is €60 million euros. What a brilliant career this chap has. Amazing!

#1: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the most valuable player with a contract price of €80 million euros per year. He is regarded as one of the best players on the planet, some people say that he surpassed Pele and Maradona. He has earned with Barcelona more than half a billion euros. But now his contract is running out and it seems unbelievable that probably he will change Barcelona’s outfit. He was the youngest player who started to play for Barcelona in a superior league. Messi is truly unstoppable on the football field. No wonder his price is so high.

Surprisingly that Messy isn’t the most expensive player by this day. Neymar outnumbered him when signed a transfer contract from Barcelona to Paris-Saint German for €222 million euros. That was an absolute record and even a shock for millions of people around the world. So what is the option for Messi if he will decide to quit Barcelona? He is definitely not going to its mains rivals Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid. Otherwise, anything might happen and we are really curious to wait until June 30th when the outcome will be announced. Most people think that Messi will stay in Barcelona and the club’s authorities will work out this situation. So far there are only rumours and speculations appearing just about every hour. It would be great to see Messi and Barcelona negotiations in real-time. Even though we inpatient to see results. Messi is 33 years old, but he is the best scorer for Barcelona in the last season.

Story by Josh Michael