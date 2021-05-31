McEachin announces $17M for Virginia schools, public health response

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced over $17 million in grants money to bolster Virginia’s public health response and strengthen the Commonwealth’s educational system.

Two of the grants were awarded to Virginia Commonwealth University for training in behavioral health and leadership. The grant for behavioral health totals $352,713 while the grant for leadership is for $623,558. An additional grant of over $15 million was awarded to the Virginia State Board of Health for public health emergency response capabilities. Finally, Chesterfield County Public Schools for Head Start will receive a grant for $1,533,096.

“I am so pleased to see these considerable resources coming into the district,” said McEachin. “These grants will aid in critical efforts in Virginia, such as public health emergency response, mental health training, and the education of our youth. These funds will make a difference in the lives of our residents and will help make our communities stronger and healthier.”

