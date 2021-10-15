McAuliffe raises $12.6M in September: $45M for 2021 cycle to date

Terry for Virginia announced today that the McAuliffe gubernatorial campaign raised $12.6 million in September and has raised more than $45 million for the election cycle to date.

The September dollars came from more than 85,000 donations from nearly 54,000 individual donors, with 95 percent of donations in denominations of $100 or less.

Terry for Virginia ended September with $7.7 million cash on hand.

For the cycle, the McAuliffe campaign has received more than 215,000 contributions from 100,000+ donors to date, including support from all of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties.

“We have built the largest grassroots army in Virginia history, and I am so proud of my supporters from every corner of the Commonwealth,” McAuliffe said. “Virginians are excited about electing proven leadership who will prioritize creating good jobs, making health care more affordable, and giving every child a world-class education. We’ve defeated Donald Trump in Virginia twice before, and this November we’ll once again show Donald Trump that his dangerous, divisive agenda and his hand-picked candidate Glenn Youngkin have no place in our politics.”