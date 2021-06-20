McAuliffe campaign hits Youngkin for 2017 praise

Published Sunday, Jun. 20, 2021, 12:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Terry McAuliffe campaign has released a digital ad highlighting how Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin once had praise for McAuliffe’s economic policies back when McAuliffe was governor and Youngkin was just a rich guy.

During a 2017 panel with McAuliffe, Youngkin said that Virginia was “one out of 50 states that’s doing very well, and has shown really great strides,” and then asked to “have a bit of a practice session” with McAuliffe, and asked, “Governor, I’m going to come back to the role you played in developing Virginia’s economy. How do you do it?”

Careful what you say when you have ambition, because it will be used against you.

This is just a test run, going the digital ad route, in the summer. You will see this again, in overdrive, in the fall.

Story by Chris Graham