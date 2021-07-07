first bank  

McAuliffe ad highlights Youngkin’s loyalty to Donald Trump

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Jul. 6, 2021, 9:18 pm

The Terry McAuliffe gubernatorial campaign today released a new digital ad, “Honored,” highlighting Republican Glenn Youngkin’s loyalty to his top endorser, Donald Trump.

Youngkin has repeatedly said he is “honored” to be endorsed by the former president and has said Trump “represents” so much of why he is running for governor.

The ad reminds Virginians that Youngkin has fully embraced the most extreme elements of the Republican Party, including fawning over Trump and lauding his praise despite his failed leadership as president.


