Matchups announced for 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: UVA gets game at Michigan

The matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge have been finalized. The 24th event, which consists of 14 ACC teams against 14 Big Ten teams in a battle for the Commissioner’s Cup, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The annual matchup of Alliance rivals features 14 games which will air on ESPN’s networks and be available to stream via the ESPN app. Game times and broadcast networks will be announced at a later date.

Since the start of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in 1999, the ACC holds a 12-8-3 advantage in the event and is 144-121 in Challenge games.

Four matchups feature a pair of 2022 NCAA Tournament teams: Ohio State at Duke, Rutgers at Miami, North Carolina at Indiana, and Michigan State at Notre Dame.

There are two first-time ACC/Big Ten Challenge contests this year, with Maryland visiting Louisville and Syracuse playing at Illinois.

Georgia Tech and Iowa will square off in the Challenge for the first time since 2000. Wake Forest and Wisconsin will play in the Challenge for the first time since 2005 and the first time in Madison since 2002. Virginia will visit Michigan for the first time in Challenge action and travels to Ann Arbor for the first time since 1951, while Minnesota will play in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech for the first time ever.

Programs currently in the ACC have combined to win 17 NCAA Championships, and the ACC is the winningest conference in NCAA Tournament history with a .654 winning percentage. League teams have combined to win 468 NCAA Tournament games all-time. In the last seven tournaments, ACC teams have combined to win 92 games while placing seven teams in the Final Four and earning three national titles (Duke 2015, North Carolina 2017 and Virginia 2019).

Building off the Alliance Teammates for Mental Health initiative that launched during last year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge (men’s and women’s basketball), the conferences will once again use this premier event to raise awareness as to the importance of mental health and wellness, building upon the continued work by each conference.

2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups:

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pitt at Northwestern

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 30