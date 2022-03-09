Massanutten Resort commits to energy-efficient operations

Published Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022, 12:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Having just celebrated its 50th anniversary and previously announcing significant improvements to energy efficiency in new snowmaking installations, Massanutten Resort is now adding solar power arrays to its sustainability efforts.

The arrays are believed to be the first serving a major ski and summer resort in Virginia.

The first two installations will be rooftop arrays on the resort’s Woodstone check-in building and its housekeeping department’s laundry facility. Between them, the two arrays are expected to produce more than 354,000 kilowatt hours (kwh) of power annually. The average single-family home uses 14,000 kwh of electricity annually.

Pending approval by Rockingham County, a third installation will begin service soon: a ground array adjacent to the WaterPark. That array is expected to produce more than 1.9 million kwh per year.

“Sustainability and minimizing our carbon footprint will be among our key focuses in coming years,” said Steve Krohn, chief operating officer of The Resorts Companies, which owns Massanutten. “We’re making significant improvements to our lift trail and snowmaking infrastructure, and doing so in the most energy-efficient way possible. Making investments in solar power generation supports those goals.”

Design and engineering work is being managed by Secure Futures LLC of Staunton, Virginia.

“Helping Massanutten include solar energy generation in its sustainability vision is an honor,” said Ryan McAllister, CEO of Secure Futures. “It will help the resort save on costs, and we also expect the projects will be an educational resource for Rockingham County. We’re co-investors in this project, and we’ve created an innovative financial model that reduces risk for the owners while maximizing tax benefits.”

Krohn said that at least two arrays should be online by mid-autumn, and that this is only the first phase of carbon-reducing development at the resort. “This will be a multi-year process,” he said. “We’re committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and expect more announcements regarding sustainability in the near future.”