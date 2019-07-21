Mary Baldwin University welcomes students for Virginia Private College Week

Mary Baldwin University is participating in Virginia Private College Week, July 22–27. Rising juniors and seniors, as well as transfer students, and their families are invited to tour campus and learn more about MBU’s student-centered education, plus information on admissions and financial aid.

“We are looking forward to welcoming students and families next week,” said Matt Munsey, assistant vice president and director of undergraduate admissions. “It’s the perfect time to come see how MBU puts students first with distinctive academic programs, personalized support, and opportunities like first-year internships and research with faculty.”

Tours at MBU start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday during VPCW. Sign up at marybaldwin.edu/visit.

Hosted by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV), VPCW features 23 private colleges and universities across the commonwealth. Participating schools highlight how a quality education at a Virginia private college is affordable and within reach for students and their families.

If students visit three schools participating in VPCW, they receive three application fee waivers to use at the college or university of their choice. Interested families can view the list of participants at http://bit.ly/waivemyfee.

CICV is also sponsoring two drawings for students who participate in the week, each for a $250 Amazon gift card. CICV will choose one winner among those students who visit at least three colleges, and the organization will also select a student from those who post on social media using #VaPrivateCollegeWeek.

