mary baldwin university program to eliminate tuition costs for low income virginia students
News

Mary Baldwin University program to eliminate tuition costs for low-income Virginia students 

Last updated:

mary baldwin universityMary Baldwin University has launched a new program that eliminates 100 percent of tuition costs for incoming students from Virginia whose families earn less than $60,000 per year.

The program, Access MBU, mirrors the university’s historic mission to boost accessibility, inclusion and social mobility for underserved populations.

Access MBU is available to new, residential, full-time undergraduate students enrolling for fall 2023.

“We believe the accessibility and affordability of a high-quality education should be based on a student’s academic performance, talent, and character – not their finances,” said Matt Munsey, MBU Vice President of Enrollment Management, in a news release.

Munsey has spent the past year working closely with fellow university administrators to secure institutional funding to supplement state and federal aid and bring out-of-pocket tuition costs to zero for economically disadvantaged learners.

That means participating students could graduate debt free from tuition.

Munsey says MBU is uniquely positioned to equip students with the skills they need to achieve success in today’s dynamic global economy.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to offer this opportunity to new students,” Munsey said. “Our commitment includes giving them the support not just to enroll at MBU, but to be successful during their college experience and beyond – and we have a proven track record of following through on that commitment.”

For more information, visit www.marybaldwin.edu

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

