Marketing funds available for exporters of Virginia forestry, wood products

Published Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, 4:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Funding through the Southern United States Trade Association’s 50% CostShare program is now available to all Virginia forestry and wood product companies.

Virginia forestry and wood product companies must apply for the 50% CostShare program annually. Program participants can receive reimbursement for up to 50 percent of eligible international marketing expenses aimed at increasing their exports.

Eligible reimbursement activities for the promotion of a business to foreign buyers, distributors, consumers, and press include advertising, in-store sampling, exhibiting at international trade shows, and much more. Additional information is available in the 50% CostShare Program manual and within this pre-recorded webinar.

VDACS sponsors exhibits at several international forest product trade shows throughout the year and also has international trade representatives available to provide on-site support to exhibiting companies. The 50% CostShare program can assist Virginia forestry companies with expenses related to these trade shows. VDACS will sponsor booth space at the following trade shows in 2022:

Virginia forestry and wood product companies that are interested in participating in any of these shows should contact Amy Miller, VDACS’ International Marketing Specialist, at amy.miller@vdacs.virginia.gov.

