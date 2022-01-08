Marketing funds available for exporters of Virginia forestry, wood products
Funding through the Southern United States Trade Association’s 50% CostShare program is now available to all Virginia forestry and wood product companies.
Virginia forestry and wood product companies must apply for the 50% CostShare program annually. Program participants can receive reimbursement for up to 50 percent of eligible international marketing expenses aimed at increasing their exports.
Eligible reimbursement activities for the promotion of a business to foreign buyers, distributors, consumers, and press include advertising, in-store sampling, exhibiting at international trade shows, and much more. Additional information is available in the 50% CostShare Program manual and within this pre-recorded webinar.
VDACS sponsors exhibits at several international forest product trade shows throughout the year and also has international trade representatives available to provide on-site support to exhibiting companies. The 50% CostShare program can assist Virginia forestry companies with expenses related to these trade shows. VDACS will sponsor booth space at the following trade shows in 2022:
- Dubai WoodShow, March 15-17
- International Furniture Manufacturing Component Exhibition, Indonesia, Sept. 21-24
- VietnamWood, Oct. 18-21
Virginia forestry and wood product companies that are interested in participating in any of these shows should contact Amy Miller, VDACS’ International Marketing Specialist, at amy.miller@vdacs.virginia.gov.