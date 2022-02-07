Makita SDS drill UK: Best power tool to be used

Hammer drills are the best-selling tools because they are versatile for many jobs. Thanks to their well-thought-out design, autonomy, and wide range of functions, rotary hammer drills combine high power and compactness. Also, they have a reliable quality guarantee. Makita SDS drill UK is suitable both for professional work as well as for home and cosmetic repairs. In the article, we will highlight the benefits of Makita.

What makes a Makita SDS hammer drill stand out from others?

The Japanese Makita brand of hammer drills is a world-class brand of power tools. Taking over the global sales market, allowed the company to produce an unprecedentedly wide range of different drills, with the most specific characteristics.

Compact and comfortable to use: Thanks to their compact size, Makita cordless SDS drills are lightweight and easy to use. They are divided into three weight classes: light (3.7 – 5.4 lbs.), medium – up to 11 lbs. and heavy – from 13 lbs.

Functionality: Makita SDS drill operates in three special modes: drilling, drilling with impact, or chiseling. There are models, that come in single-mode, dual-mode, and tri-mode. The professional drills are equipped with reverse mode and can function as a screwdriver. 40 chisel positions and several drill speed modes provide high maneuverability for any use.

Power : Makita SDS drill 18v is high power and low vibration tool. Weighing 4-5 pounds, the tool can easily drill a 24mm hole in the concrete and a 13mm diameter hole in steel. The hammer mode releases 2.7 Joules of energy. At the same time, Makita models have a significantly lower vibration level in comparison with similar models of other brands. The reduced vibration level increases your working comfort.

Safety : This is one of the most important qualities of Makita tools. Anti-lock systems, a clever design, and a number of built-in features make it safe and easy to use the drills.

Story by Aleks Souschuk