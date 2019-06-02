Lynchburg Hillcats split two with Frederick Keys to complete series

The Lynchburg Hillcats split a double-header on Saturday night against the Frederick Keys, shutting out the Orioles affiliate in Game One, 4-0, and losing the night cap, 9-2.

The Hillcats (27-27) picked up its fifth shutout win of the year, while Frederick (28-26) used a 12-hit attack to down Lynchburg in Game Two.

Game One

Lynchburg jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Oscar Gonzalez singled and Nolan Jones and Jodd Carter walked to load the bases with one out. Wilbis Santiago blooped a two-run single to left field to score both Gonzalez and Jones for a 2-0 lead. The next hitter, Jonathan Laureano, drove a sacrifice fly to right field, plating Carter to widen the gap to 3-0.

In the fifth, the Hillcats added some insurance. Gonzalez singled to start the inning and moved to think on a single from Jones. Carter hit an RBI ground rule double down the left field line to score Gonzalez, pushing the lead to 4-0 to cap the scoring.

Jean Carlos Mejia (Win, 3-1) fired five shutout innings for Lynchburg. He allowed three hits and struck out five. Robert Broom tossed the final two innings and did not allow a run.

Blaine Knight (Loss, 0-1) started for Frederick and surrendered four earned runs on six hits over six innings. He walked four and struck out four. Scott Burke fired a scoreless seventh inning.

Game Two

Frederick got off to an early start with two first inning runs. Cole Billingsley walked to lead off the frame, while Willy Yahn singled and Jomar Reyes was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. With one away, Zach Jarrett lined an RBI single to center field, plating Billingsley for a 1-0 lead. The next batter, Jean Carrillo, bounced out for an RBI ground out, scoring Yahn to make it 2-0 Keys.

In the second, the Keys’ hot offensive start continued as they sent 12 hitters to the plate. Again, they loaded the bases with nobody out after Jake Ring reached on an error, Yeltsin Gudino singled and Billingsley walked. Yahn followed with a two-run double to score both Ring and Gudino for a 4-0 Frederick lead. Following a Reyes walk, JC Escarra roped a two-run double to the right-center gap to push the Keys advantage to 6-0. A sacrifice fly from Zach Jarrett scored Reyes to spread the lead to 7-0. With the bases full yet again, Gudino was hit by a pitch to bring home another run to make it 8-0.

Yahn singled home another run in the fourth inning, giving Frederick a 9-0 edge.

Lynchburg spoiled the shutout bid in the sixth inning. The Hillcats loaded the bases on two errors and a single from Oscar Gonzalez. Steven Kwan scored on a wild pitch and Gonzalez scored after Wilbis Santiago hit into a fielder’s choice.

The Indians affiliate went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Anderson Polanco (Loss, 0-2) received a spot start, and allowed eight runs (six earned) on five hits, walking four. Hector Hernandez allowed an unearned run in two innings in his Hillcats debut. Jonathan Laureano and Jose Vicente, two position players, came on to each pitch a scoreless inning for Lynchburg out of the bullpen. It was Laureano’s first career pitching appearance and Vicente’s second.

Brenan Hanifee (Win, 4-4) worked 5.2 innings and gave up two unearned runs on two hits. He walked four and struck out two. Steven Klimek retired all four batters he faced and struck out two to keep the Hillcats off the board the rest of the way.

The Hillcats now head home to take on the Down East Wood Ducks, A-Adv. affiliate of the Texas Rangers, in a three-game series. Lynchburg will send lefty Adam Scott (2-5, 3.63) to the hill against Woodies righty Reid Anderson (2-1, 3.77). First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at City Stadium.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 2:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

