Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of July 12-16

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities will include, but are not limited to bridge/guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr-Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk construction. Lane closures, delays. Estimated completion November 2021.

Route 681 – Bridge rehab through September 24, 2021. One 10’6” lane controlled by signal.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 (707–Prince Edward line) – Shoulder widening, rumble strips. Est. comp. – Nov 2021.

Buckingham County:

Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport – Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29 S (683- Pitts Co. line) & 29 N (Pitts. Co. line to 699) – Pruning & small tree removal. Estimated completion Sept. 25. Lane, shoulder closures.

Route 460 W (793-Concord Turnpike) – Milling/paving will start July 11.

Route 622 – Reconstruction. Bridge traffic on new alignment. Delays possible. Est. comp. – Sept 2021.

Charlotte County:

Cumberland County:

Halifax County:

Route 57 over Sandy Creek – Bridge work, one lane & temporary signal. Est. comp. – early July.

Route 360 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Slow down, use caution during variable road conditions & frequent changes in traffic pattern. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610/643 estimated to begin mid-July. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 626 – Alignment improvements. Estimated completion – October 8, 2021.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Paving operations will occur from 7 pm-6 am beginning July 9 and ending July 12. Law enforcement will assist; alternating lane closures. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 57 over Cherrystone Creek – Bridge repairs.

Route 58 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Route 686 (640-1084) – Closed July 19-August 20 for bridge replacement. Detour via 640, 682 to 686.

Route 690 over Mill Creek – Weight limit lowered to 8 tons.

Route 768 (672-608), Gretna AHQ – July 6-28, crew will replace pipe. Detour via 672 & 608.

Route 794 (40-790), Gretna AHQ – Road closed 8 am-5 pm each day for shoulder widening. Detour via 40, 799 & 790.

Route 1308 (40-1310) – Closed beginning 6/28 for approx. 7 weeks for culvert replacement. Detour via

1310, 792, 29 Bus, and 40 to 1308.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed comp. Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 604– Pavement and shoulder widening.

