Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of May 30-June 3

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Long line operations from Lynchburg City limits to Nelson County line.

Route 650 (East Perch Road) – Rural rustic project. Alternating lane closures. Flaggers in place.

Route 682 Woody’s Lake Road Madison Heights – Starting Jan 10 with an expected completion date of Dec 15, 2022. Expect lane closures, delays, rough road. Signs and flaggers to direct traffic.

Plant mix Amherst & Nelson on various routes starting in June. Shoulder widening and Guardrail Lane closures. Changes in traffic pattern are likely. Est. comp Nov 15, 2022

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 at Route 47 – Sign Maintenance.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Bedford County:

Route 221 Forest Rd. intersections route 1425 Graves Mill and route 1426 Gristmill Rd. – Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Starting May 1 2022 and est. comp. May 18, 2023.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 630 (Red Road) – Rural rustic project.

Route 679 (Payne’s Pond Road) – Rural rustic project.

Route 644 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a bridge rehab project on Route 644 in Buckingham County. Route 644 (Bridge Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 24 (Mt. Rush Hwy) to Route 638 (Dixie Hill Road). Due to delays in guardrail materials the subject closure will be extended until June 17th.

Route 718 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project on Route 718 in Buckingham County. Route 718 (Chapel Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 610 (Cartersville Road) to Route 15 (James Madison Hwy). Road closure is scheduled to begin May 06, 2022 and is planned until June 17, 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29B Timberlake Road intersection Route 622 Waterlick Road – Safety improvement project Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely Starting May 1 est. comp. May 12, 2023.

Route 29 at Route 460 – Working on roadway lighting at ramps.

Route 501 – Paving scheduled to begin on Tuesday 5/17 on Route 501 S between Route 680 Suburban Rd to Route 869.

Route 623 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project on Route 623 in Campbell County. Route 623 (Turkey Foot Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 811 (Thomas Jefferson Road) to Route 460 (Lynchburg Hwy). Road closure is rescheduled to begin July 13th, 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns. 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connection to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610 Murphy Grove Road estimated to begin June 2022. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 605 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to culvert replacement on Route 605 in Halifax County. Route 605 (Mill Road) will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 607 (Rodger Chapel Road), to the intersection of Route 746 (Mt. Laurel Road). This section of Route 605 will be closed 05/09/2022 – 06/17/2022.

Route 612 (Clays Mill Road) – Rural rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 29 N and S Bound Lanes between route 613 Woods Mill and Albemarle Co Line – Started April 1, Shoulder widening and Guardrail Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely est. comp Nov. 18, 2022.

Route 60 over James River – Bridge Deck replacement Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely Starting May est. comp July 14, 2024.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 – Long line operations from Campbell County line to Danville City limits.

Route 29 at Bannister River – Road closure for bridgework. Motorists should expect delays on Route 29 at the Bannister River in the Tightsqueeze area of Pittsylvania County. The northbound bridge will close for repair and both north and south traffic will cross the southbound bridge. Bridgework is scheduled to begin April 4 and continuing until approximately August of 2023.

Route 41 – Cleaning curb and gutter.

Route 636 (Roark Mill Rd) – Rural rustic project.

Route 793 (Cherrystone Lake Rd) – Rural rustic project.

Route 817 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to superstructure replacement on Route 817 in Pittsylvania County. Route 817 (North Maple Road) will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 57 (Callands Road), to the intersection of Route 819 (Barn Road). This section of Route 817 closure has been rescheduled to 06/06/2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15 (Farmville Road at Intersection of Rte. 133/692 Kingsville Road) – Road construction ongoing with lane closures expected. Road closure of Rte. 133/692 Kingsville Road expected to begin June 6, 2022, weather permitting, with signed detour in place for approximately two months.

Please note districtwide activities above.

