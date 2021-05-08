Luria testifies in support of COVENANT Act

Congresswoman Elaine Luria testified before the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee this week in support her bill, H.R. 2368, the Conceding Our Veterans’ Exposures Now and Necessitating Training (COVENANT) Act.

The legislation ensures our nation’s veterans can receive the benefits they earned after being exposed to toxic substances in the course of their military service.

“Veterans like myself watched our peers who served in Vietnam wait decades for the benefits they earned,” Luria testified. “The recent veterans who served in the Middle East, Southwest Asia, East Africa, and the Philippines need our help today. They are hurting, Mr. Chairman, and in some cases dying. Congress must not neglect them in their time of need. We must recognize these measures of assistance and care as the cost of war.”

You can see the full testimony here, her questions for VA officials here, and her questions for veterans and veterans service organizations here.

