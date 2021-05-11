Luria statement on the situation in Israel

Published Tuesday, May. 11, 2021, 5:42 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria released the following statement on the ongoing situation in Israel.

“My heart is with the Israeli people as they shelter from rockets fired by terrorists in the Gaza strip. The current situation highlights the importance of American security assistance to Israel, as Iron Dome is intercepting many of these rockets and saving lives. As a sovereign nation and our strongest democratic ally in the Middle East, Israel must defend itself from terrorist attacks and Hamas must end their deadly assault.”

Related

Comments