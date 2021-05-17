Luria announces May 26 virtual town hall on federal COVID-19 response, vaccines

Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria will host a virtual town hall on the ongoing federal response to COVID-19 and vaccine distribution.

Luria will be joined in the May 26 town hall by Dr. Parham Jaberi, Virginia Department of Health’s chief deputy commissioner and current acting health director for Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

“Since the passage of the American Rescue Plan, Virginia has seen an encouraging decrease in the rate of COVID-19 cases, a reduction in health care costs for many residents, and a steady economic recovery,” Luria said. “I’m looking forward to hearing directly from constituents about their concerns and how we can more effectively vaccinate Coastal Virginia.”

Moderator: Rev. Dr. Veronica Coleman, New Jerusalem Ministries and Past President of the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference

Dr. Parham Jaberi, Virginia Department of Health’s chief deputy commissioner and current acting health director for Virginia Beach and Norfolk Date: Wednesday, May 26

Wednesday, May 26 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET to 7:45 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET to 7:45 p.m. ET Ticket Registration: Attendees can sign up here and the Zoom information will be emailed to them.

