Liberty sets school record for strikeouts, slides past, Stetson, 2-1, in 15 innings

Published Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022, 12:50 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty right fielder Aaron Anderson’s RBI grounder in the 15th broke a 1-1 tie and four Flames combined to strike out a program-record 24 in a 2-1 victory over the Stetson Hatters in the first game of an ASUN series at Melching Field at Conrad Stadium on Friday.

With one out in the top of the 15th inning, Anderson grounded out to the shortstop to plate second baseman Nathan Keeter for a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Trey Carter finished off 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to seal the Liberty win.

Liberty pitchers Garrett Horn, Mason Fluharty, Cade Hungate and Carter combined to strike out 24 Hatters to set a new program record for strikeouts in a game.

Flames’ designated hitter Brady Gulakowski tied the contest at 1-1 in the top of the eighth with his 10th home run of the season.

Liberty moves to 27-13 overall. The Flames have won eight of their last nine ASUN Conference contest improving to 13-6 in the ASUN standings to move into a tie for first place atop the conference’s North Division standings. Stetson falls to 19-22 overall and 5-14 in conference play.

Like this: Like Loading...