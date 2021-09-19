Liberty rolls past ODU, 45-17

Liberty got a smothering second-half defensive effort and six total touchdowns from QB Malik Willis to key a 45-17 win over Old Dominion Saturday night at Williams Stadium.

With the win, the Flames extend their school record home win streak to 13 consecutive games, the sixth longest active FBS home win streak in the country.

Willis finished the night with six touchdowns, four passing and two rushing. The half-dozen scores were his second highest career total, falling just short of his program record seven touchdowns set against Southern Miss last year (six passing, one rushing).

Willis was efficient through the air, completing 21-of-28 passing attempts for 242 yards, his highest passing total of the season. He also led the Flames rushing attack with nine carries for 77 yards, including a season-long 56 yard run in the second quarter.

Demario Douglas (seven receptions, 60 yards) and Kevin Shaa (seven receptions, 51 yards) led Liberty in receptions. Shaa and CJ Daniels each had two touchdown receptions tonight.

Liberty’s defense limited Old Dominion to 201 total offensive yards (67 rushing, 134 passing), including just 45 yards in the second half.

The Flames recorded five sacks in a game for the second week in a row and held ODU quarterback D.J. Mack to 15-of-27 passing for 134 yards.

Linebacker Tyren Dupree paced the Flames with six stops, while defensive lineman Kendy Charles had a career game with three of Liberty’s five sacks.