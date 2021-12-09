Late run, stifling D key VCU in 66-52 win over Jacksonville State

Freshman guard Jayden Nunn poured in 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and VCU forced a season-high 23 turnovers in a 66-52 win over Jacksonville State Wednesday.

Nunn connected on 7-of-8 attempts from the field , including 2-of-3 from beyond 3-point range for the Black and Gold (5-4).

Sophomore Ace Baldwin shined in his first game back from offseason surgery on his Achilles. The 6-foot-1 point guard poured in 13 points and tied a career high with six steals. He was 6-of-6 at the free throw line.

Jalen Gibbs led Jacksonville State (3-5) with 12 points and four rebounds for the Gamecocks.

A Levi Stockard III jumper at 13:29 left in the second half broke a 38-38 tie and began an 18-3 VCU run that included 12 points from Nunn and put the Rams in control 56-41 with just over four minutes remaining.

VCU will travel to Norfolk, Va. to face Old Dominion for an 8 p.m. tip on Saturday, Dec. 11. The game will air on STADIUM.

