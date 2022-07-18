King William County authorities seek info on missing teen
The King William County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile.
Sophie Holliday was last seen in King William County on Saturday. Holliday was last seen wearing glasses, black shirt, black jeans, and a black hoodie.
She may be carrying a backpack. She has piercings of a Playboy silver nose ring on the right side, as well as a belly button ring.
If you have any information on Holliday’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the King William County Sheriff’s Office at 804-769-0492.