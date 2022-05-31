Kidney Health Connect Act increases patient access to telehealth services

Over the course of the pandemic, patients have benefited from increased access to telehealth services. However, for patients insured through Medicare, these flexibilities are temporary and tied to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration.

The bipartisan Kidney Health Connect Act would allow dialysis clinics to serve as originating sites for telehealth services and guarantee that patients are not responsible for additional costs.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) joined with Sen. John Barrasso M.D. (R-WY) and Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), Dan Kildee (D-MI), John Joyce M.D. (R-PA) to introduce the legislation, which gives patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) continued access to connect with their providers by:

Allowing dialysis clinics to serve as originating sites for Medicare telehealth services.

Removing the 20 percent facility fee coinsurance obligation for patients accessing telehealth services in the clinic.

“The pandemic showed us that telehealth is a critical tool in providing timely and safe access to health care while cutting costs for patients and providers,” Sen. Warner said. “After working to expand telehealth to home dialysis in 2018, I’m proud to build on those efforts by introducing legislation that would permanently increase telehealth flexibilities for the many Americans that rely on dialysis centers. As we move out of the pandemic, we must continue working to expand sensible protections that make health care work better for all.”

