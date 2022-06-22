Join VMHC to welcome new U.S. citizens, explore Virginia’s political history

Join the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond for a citizen naturalization ceremony and featured exhibition on Independence Day.

The naturalization ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Candidates will take the Oath of Allegiances in the VMHC Commonwealth Hall. The event is free and open to the public. The event is held in partnership with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. It will be officiated by the Honorable Roger L. Gregory, Chief Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

After the ceremony, guests are invited to explore the museum’s galleries.

The featured exhibition is “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.” It examines our government’s founding and includes Smithsonian artifacts, contemporary objects, audio/video presentations and immersive technologies.

The exhibit was developed by the National Museum of American History and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

For more information, visit VirginiaHistory.org