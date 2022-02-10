JMU, Fort Defiance students serving as spring Augusta County court clerk interns

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced Wednesday that Patrick Graves and Dagon Wheeler have been named clerk’s interns for the spring semester.

These two young people are the fifth set of students to be selected for the Clerk’s Office Internship Program.

“We are pleased to have both Patrick and Dagon join the Clerk’s Office as our spring semester interns for our Internship Program,” Landes said. “We look forward to having both students serving with us in the office this spring.”

Graves is a senior at James Madison University and is majoring in public policy and administration with a minor in economics.

He is from Chantilly.

Wheeler is serving her second semester as an intern, and she is a senior at Fort Defiance High School. She lives in Mount Solon.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office provides internship and mentorship opportunities to high school and college students. An internship is provided to those students who are interested in Virginia government, the Virginia Judicial System, or the law. The Clerk’s Office interns assist the clerk’s staff with numerous assignments and tasks.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.