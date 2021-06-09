Jennifer Carroll Foy offers statement on gubernatorial primary

Jennifer Carroll Foy fell short in her bid for the Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination, which was won Tuesday night by former governor Terry McAuliffe.

Carroll Foy was a distant second to McAuliffe, who was at 61.8 percent at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Carroll Foy polled 20.4 percent of the vote in the five-candidate race.

Her statement on the primary:

“Thank you. I’m so excited to see everybody. So, hi, if you don’t know who I am by now, there’s a problem. So, good evening, I am just so excited to see all of your beautiful, beautiful faces. And I have to say just moments ago, I called Terry McAuliffe and congratulated him on winning the Democratic nomination for governor.

“And I also want to take the time to thank Jennifer McClellan, Justin Fairfax, and Lee Carter on a hard fought race here this year. Because no matter our differences or our perspectives, at the end of the day, we are all Democrats. So we have to galvanize and come together and support each other, and support our nominee.

“Because at the end of the day, the most important thing is that we keep our majority, we preserve our trifecta, and we continue to expand progressive values throughout our Commonwealth.

“I want to take the time out to thank my best friend, my life partner, the man who stood in 90 degree heat today for 13 hours with no break. I could not and I would not do any of this, if it wasn’t for Jeff. When I tell you that he is my rock, he is what keeps me strong, he makes the investment in our family, and allows me to do the good work of uplifting all Virginians. So let’s give him a round.

“And now I have to thank my team. I have the absolute best team in the game. The best collection of people that you could ever ask for. And we were able to collectively do impossible things. Things that people said could not have been done, building the coalitions, and the teams, and getting the mobilization, and the messaging, and everything. And I have to tell you, we ran as close to a perfect campaign that you could ever ask for. So please give it up for Team JCF.

“Now I do have to give a special shout out to my Day One, Josh Crandell. When I tell you, he has a brilliant political mind. That I would not be here if it wasn’t for his commitment, and everything he has done. He was with me from the inception of my first campaign. And when he found out I was pregnant with twins, he said, well, let’s go. So I tell you, everyone needs a Josh on their team.

“To my supporters, donors, voters and volunteers, your support and friendship mean the world to me. And I want to thank you for believing in this campaign, and what we can accomplish. But I want to be very clear that our work is far from over.

“We fought hard. We left it all on the field. We left no voter not spoken to, no door not knocked. And it wasn’t due to a lack of effort that we fell short. So your head should not be down. During trying times like these we stood up. Unions stood up. Women across this Commonwealth stood up. People of color and millennials stood up. And most importantly, progressives, we stood up.

“So again, this campaign was never about me. It was always about us, and leading on the issues, giving a voice to those who have gone unheard, and seeing the people who have gone unseen. It is my life’s work to continue the movement that we are building together.

“And so that’s why I say this is just the beginning.

“So let’s keep pushing. Let’s support Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial nomination. Let’s do everything we have to do. Let’s get in the trenches. Let’s do the work because at the end of the day, we must win in November.

“And I want to be unequivocally clear, I am going nowhere. I pledge to stay in this fight to uplift marginalized communities, people who need the help. To be a fighter for those who can’t fight for themselves. I love our great Commonwealth. I love you all. And I believe in the greatness of our state and our country.

“So I want to thank each and every last one of you for everything that you have done. And I want to say thank you, God bless and good night.”

