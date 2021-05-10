Jay Jones for Attorney General releases justice reform plan

Del. Jay Jones released on Monday his comprehensive, forward-looking plan to reform Virginia’s justice system.

The plan highlights Jones’ top priorities if elected attorney general, including ending inequities in the judicial system, improving policing and ending brutality and abuse, and making building a fairer and more equitable Virginia a priority for the attorney general’s office.

“I’m running for attorney general because we’ve made progress in building a more fair and equitable Virginia, but we all know we have not come far enough,” Jones said. “The vestiges of slavery and Jim Crow live on in our Commonwealth’s criminal code, in our judicial system, and in our policing. They criminalize Black and Brown communities and make every Virginian less safe. That’s why I’m proud to announce this comprehensive and forward-looking plan to bring about true reform to the Attorney General’s Office.

“I believe we have a special moment in our country and in our Commonwealth. We must elect leaders who will rise to that moment and seize the opportunity to create real change in our justice system. The policies we have outlined are not a panacea, and they will not erase hundreds of years of inequality, but I believe they are a critical next step and I’m so proud to be highlighting them in this campaign,” Jones said.

