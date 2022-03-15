Jackson Browne coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater this summer

Grammy-nominated artist Jackson Browne, whose hits include “Running on Empty,” Somebody’s Baby” and “Stay,” is coming to Altria Theater on Tuesday, July 19, for a 7:30 p.m. show.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 18, at 10 a.m. Visit AltriaTheater.com, call (800) 514-ETIX (3849), or drop by the Box Office at 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond, to learn more.

Browne has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music and has defined a genre of songwriting charged with honesty, emotion and personal politics. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007.

He has released 15 studio albums, four collections of live performances, two “best of” compilations, two DVDs and several single recordings. Jackson’s newest studio album, “Downhill From Everywhere,” was released in July 2021 and GRAMMY nominated for Best Americana Album.

Browne is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights, and arts education. He’s a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy and Nukefree.org and a member of the Ocean advocacy group, Ocean Elders.

In 2002, he was the fourth recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, given to artists whose works exemplify the environmental and social values that were essential to the great California-born author. He has received Duke University’s LEAF award for Lifetime Environmental Achievement in the Fine Arts, and both the Chapin-World Hunger Year and NARM Harry Chapin Humanitarian Awards.

In 2004, Jackson was given an honorary doctorate of music by Occidental College in Los Angeles, for “a remarkable musical career that has successfully combined an intensely personal artistry with a broader vision of social justice.”