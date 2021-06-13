Igberaese places 17th for Liberty’s best-ever NCAA women’s discus finish

Published Sunday, Jun. 13, 2021, 9:31 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty junior Chelsea Igberaese officially closed the book on the Flames’ outstanding 2020-2021 athletic year when she threw the discus at the 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Saturday at Hayward Field.

Igberaese reached 177-9 for 17th place, the best-ever finish by a Liberty or ASUN Conference women’s discus thrower at this meet.

Igberaese’s 177-9 effort came on her second of three throws during the Dacula, Ga., native’s second visit to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships. That throw landed just two inches shy of All-American status. Minnesota’s Shelby Frank claimed the 16th and final All-America position with a 177-11 heave.

Four days after her 22nd birthday, Igberaese recorded the program’s best-ever NCAA national finish. Her 17th-place showing on Saturday eclipsed the 20th-place finishes achieved by both Mychelle Cumings in 2013 and Igberaese herself in 2019.

Related

Comments