Hoyas defeat VMI Baseball: Doubleheader set for Saturday

Georgetown scored all of its runs in the first two innings Friday to defeat visiting VMI 6-2 in non-conference play from Shirley Povich Field.

The two teams will complete the series Saturday with a doubleheader starting at noon at Shirley Povich Field. The third game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but the move was made due to potential adverse weather conditions.

The Hoyas plated two runs Friday in the first and four runs in the second to take a 6-1 lead. Keydet pitchers Tyler Bradt and Tyler Kaltreider combined to shutout the hosts the next seven innings.

Kaltreider, a freshman right-hander, tossed 2 2/3 of scoreless baseball, allowing two hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

VMI scored a single run in the second after Ryan Peterson singled and later scored on a wild pitch. The Keydets added another run in the fifth on a Justin Starke single, but left the bases loaded. VMI had two runners on in the seventh with no outs, but a double play helped erase the threat.

Cole Garrett went 2-4 for VMI (8-13) and Starke also had two hits. Trey Morgan and Zac Morris each had a hit and a walk.

Georgetown improves to 13-8 on the year. Christian Ficca went 2-4 with a two-run home run. Carter Bosch earned the win, working six innings with one earned run and eight strikeouts.

