How to take your golf skills from beginner to intermediate

If you have been golfing for a little while now and routinely shoot around 100, then you are likely ready to take your game to the next level. Once your beginner’s golf tips are no longer getting you any results, it is time to switch things up. Otherwise, you will always just be a duffer.

It makes the game more enjoyable when you notice your skills improve and your score along with it. This means that your old habits have to change and you take on some new ones. In this article, we will go over several things that you need to do to be able to overcome your beginner status and move on to intermediate.

Get the right gear

You will definitely need to add some gear to your bag and possibly even replace your clubs to see a difference in your score. For instance, using things like the best golf rangefinders will help you pick your club much better since you will have an accurate assessment of the distance to the hole.

At this point, you should have a pretty good idea of what part of your game needs the most work. Make an honest evaluation and then see if you can buy some clubs for that part of your game to see if it helps. For instance, if your putting is holding you back, then buying the right putter could shave a few strokes off of your final score.

Or, your first shot off the tee is never as far or as accurate as you think it should be. In this case, a better, lighter driver could be the answer. Start with these changes before you spend a lot by upgrading your entire set.

Course management

A range finder is part of good range management. This involves knowing exactly how far you are from the hole, dog leg, or bunker so you can pick your club quickly and correctly.

Besides distances and obstacles, you should have a good reading of course conditions before you take your shot. Understand if the fairway is groomed and dry so you’ll understand that you can get a few yards out of the ball. A wet fairway will see your ball die quickly due to the softness of the turf under the grass.

Lastly, understanding your bad shots and where your lie is will help you avoid mistakes. For instance, if you know you tend to slice the ball and your lie will make it unavoidable to stay out of the trees because of it then you’ll need to change strategy. A short shot straight onto the middle of the fairway will help you avoid hitting out of the woods in this case.

Work on the short game

Going to the driving range is fun because you can see the power of your shot. However, your improvement on the short game is where you are going to see the best results. Practice your putting and chipping all the time. Always show up a while before your tee time and hot the practice green. This will create habits that can help you improve your game consistently.

