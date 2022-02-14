How to make your health a priority this year

You resolved to be healthier this year, and you’re off to a great start. But sometimes, it can be tough to keep the momentum going. Here are some tips to make your health a priority this year. Health doesn’t have to be all or nothing. If you can only commit to thirty minutes of exercise per day, that’s better than no exercise at all. And if you slip up one day, don’t beat yourself up – just get back on track the next day. It’s essential to set realistic goals for yourself. Don’t try to overhaul your entire lifestyle overnight – that can be overwhelming and lead to frustration. Instead, start small and gradually add new activities and routines that you know you’ll enjoy to keep yourself motivated towards your goals. This article will give you some tips on getting started being a healthier you this year. Keep reading to learn more.

Make a list of your top concerns

The best way to determine where to make your health a priority this year is by making a list of your top health concerns that you’d like to address. This will help you organize your preferences and hopefully make them feel a little more accessible for you to address. When making this list, make sure you set realistic goals for yourself to meet. This is one of the number one ways that most people fall off of an exercise plan or health routine; by setting the bar too high and giving up halfway through. If you set more attainable goals for yourself, you’ll find more success in meeting them in the new year.

Use a health tracker

Becoming more and more of a priority in the modern age is the individual need to have access to accurate and helpful information regarding our health, nutrition, and hydration levels. At-home health testing is not just for COVID tests; some fantastic organizations are leading the way in at-home health care through technology. Vessel Health is one such company whose test strips give you a full breakdown of what’s going on in your body in a matter of minutes. This can save people time, money, and lots of worry by simply testing at home to get an idea of what’s happening inside them. In addition, this can be extremely helpful for determining what kinds of supplements, vitamins, and nutritional changes you might need to make to feel like your best self.

Schedule regular checkups

Of course, it remains vital that you schedule regular checkups with your doctor to track your progress and maintain your overall health. In addition, at-home testing and at-home health care are intended to help individuals take better care of themselves. However, those people should still be getting their annual physicals and seeking the care of their primary doctor when necessary. Part of getting healthier is not just empowering yourself to accurate information but also recognizing when to seek the help of your doctor.

Start an exercise routine that works for you

When we say exercise, we don’t necessarily mean going on 5k runs every morning (unless that’s your thing). Instead, start by searching for fun, active things you can do that give you plenty of cardio and strength exercise. Some examples are rock climbing, boxing, hiking, or biking. These are all alternatives to traditional gym-centric activities that might feel more accessible and fun to get into for some. There are also tons of terrific online exercise routines that you can do right from home, such as yoga, bar, and dance-based exercise classes. These are some great ideas for getting started with an exercise routine in small and accessible ways.

Avoid processed foods

Processed foods are the number one thing in our diet that can cause us to feel sluggish and tired throughout the day. While greasy, fatty foods might be filling at first, they don’t give us the nutrition we need to function at our highest capacity throughout the day. Organic fruits and vegetables are great snacks to eat throughout the day and are filled with tons of vitamins and natural sugars to boost your energy levels throughout the day without bringing your energy down a few hours later. Pack yourself a delicious snack of fruits and vegetables to eat throughout the day, you won’t regret it after you feel the difference in your mood. Eat more fruits and vegetables and cut back on processed foods to start feeling better this year.

Drink water

Did you know that, on average, we need to drink almost a whole gallon of water every single day? I think we can all agree that most aren’t drinking that much water, so consider upping your water intake. Getting a nice reusable water bottle can help you motivate yourself to fill it whenever you leave the house or get started with your day. This one is straightforward, beneficial, and easy to make into a habit. Before you know it, you’ll be missing your water bottle dearly on the days that you forget it. Make sure to stay hydrated and avoid sugary drinks.

Get enough sleep and rest throughout the day

It should go without saying that getting a good night’s sleep is imperative to staying healthy and feeling great throughout the day. Make sure to get enough sleep each night, and more importantly, take breaks during the day to relax and not get overwhelmed by the tasks at hand. We often don’t give ourselves permission to relax and take breaks which leads to stress burnout and has the opposite effect on our sleep than we would want to. The more you train your body to keep going, the less it will know how to unwind and get ready for sleep. Practice relaxing throughout the day to help you get a better night’s rest.

The New Year is an excellent time for people to make resolutions, but it can be hard when you feel like your health has fallen by the wayside. But it’s not too late—you have plenty of opportunities to get back on track this year. Here are five steps that may help you start building good habits and taking care of yourself again. First, make a list of what’s important to you regarding health, create an achievable goal or two, then think about how much better life will be once those goals are met. Start with one thing at a time, so everything doesn’t seem overwhelming. Before you know it, you’ll be feeling healthier every day.

Story by Jacob Maslow