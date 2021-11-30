How to clean golf clubs

Published Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, 2:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Maintaining your golf equipment in the best working condition requires you to keep up with cleaning. Golf clubs can be expensive; therefore, keeping them clean and functional is beneficial to eliminate the need to replace them often.

Below is a guide on cleaning golf clubs and keeping the quality over time. The cleaning process is typically the same for all golf clubs, from graphite shafts to steel, but you may need to follow specific steps depending on the type of golf club you have.

What you need to clean golf clubs

Warm water

Bucket

Dishwashing liquid

Soft bristle brush or old toothbrush

Towel

Steel or chrome polish

A clean cloth

How to clean golf club heads

Fill a bucket with warm water, just enough to cover your golf clubs. Avoid overly hot water as it may loosen the head from the shaft.

Add a little dishwashing liquid; ideally, a tablespoon or two and mix to dissolve in the water.

Submerge the dirty club heads in soapy water and soak them for about 10 minutes. This will allow the dirt to loosen, making it easy to clean off. You can leave them in longer if they are too muddy.

Use a soft bristle brush or old toothbrush to clean the dirt off the head paying attention to the back, front, and bottom.

Rinse the clubs under running water to remove extra dirt and soapy water.

Dry them with a clean towel.

Apply a little chrome or steel polish using a clean, soft cloth. Use circular motions, leave the polish on for a minute, then buff the head to clear the grease.

How to clean metal woods

Mix warm water and a little dishwashing liquid in a bucket; enough to clean the number of clubs you have.

Dip your soft-bristle brush in the water and gently scrub the club, making sure it doesn’t get wet.

Dry it off with a towel and ensure it dries out completely before storage.

How to clean wooden clubs

Wood is fragile; therefore, you need to be careful cleaning wooden clubs. These clubs should not be dipped in water and should be left to dry out completely before storage.

Mix water and dishwashing soap in a bucket and dip a cloth to dampen it.

Wipe down the wooden clubhead to lift off the dirt.

Gently rub the head as many times as possible to remove all the dirt.

Use a clean towel to dry it completely.

Cleaning club shafts and grips

The best way to clean club shafts is using a damp cloth to clear dirt or any grime that might have built up. After cleaning, use a clean towel to dry the shafts before storage.

It is important to clean grips after every use as they are prone to dirt and sweat. Use a damp cloth to wipe off the grips and use a clean cloth to dry them completely. Pay attention to the shaft while cleaning the grips and if water gets in, dry it completely before storage.

Story by Joe Austin

Related



