How removing trees can make your yard more attractive

Trees can add beauty, character and value to a property. However, sometimes removing a tree can make your yard more attractive. While many people want trees as part of their landscaping, some trees should be removed if they are old, rotted or unattractive. They can make your yard look cluttered, unkempt and neglected. If you have an old and ugly tree, the easiest way to make your yard look more attractive is to have them removed. That will enable people to see the beauty of your other landscape elements.

For appearance

Most homeowners want their yard look attractive, well-presented and full of curb appeal. But sometimes there’s a tree on your property that sticks out like a sore thumb and makes your yard look bad. There may be nothing wrong with the tree itself, it just doesn’t match the rest of the landscaping. If all the other elements of your landscaping looks good and you have put effort, time and money on your yard, the smart thing to do is to simply remove the tree that’s an eyesore.

A dead or dying tree

Another type of tree you need to remove to make your yard look more attractive is one that has a damaged trunk, bare branches, damaged roots or one with fungus growth on it. Those are all signs that the tree may be dead or dying. Dead trees are not only very unsightly, there structural integrity is significantly reduced. They could also spread disease to healthy plants in your yard and even become a home for pests like rats and termites. That can do major damage to your landscaping. It can cause pests and diseases to spread to your other plants and make the entire yard look ugly. Removing it is your best option.

The tree is blocking the gardens

If you put a lot of time, thought and energy into designing a gorgeous landscape with a wide array of gardens and unique plants that enhance the beauty of your yard, but there is a tree that’s obscuring some of the best landscape elements, then it makes sense to remove the tree. Don’t let a single misplaced tree block people from appreciating the beautiful designs of the gardens in your yard. With the help of an experienced landscaper, in a matter of minutes, you can get rid of the offending tree and let the beauty of the gardens in your yard improve its appearance and its property value.

It drops troublesome leaves and needles

Few things are as annoying as a tree that mars the beauty of an attractive yard as a tree that drops troublesome leaves and needles. After you have designed and laid out your yard, cultivated, nourished and trimmed your lawn, the last thing you want is a tree that is continually dropping leaves and needles on it. While you may be able to blow off the lawn periodically so people can appreciate how attractive your lawn and yard is, the long-term solution is to get rid of the tree. It does not make sense for you to let a single tree stop you from enjoying the beauty of your landscaping and your yard.

There are cracks in the leaders or main trunk

Another reason you may have to cut down a tree to keep it from making your landscaping look ugly is if it has cracks in its leaders or its main trunk. Your arborist will let you know that even though it looks okay right now, it will soon begin splitting in many different places and it will turn your attractive yard very ugly as the cracks begin to spread. Although the tree may not look bad right now, an arborist can make it clear to you that it is in your best interest if you want your yard to look attractive in the long run, you should go ahead and get rid of it right away.

Lifting the driveway or walkway

If the roots of a tree is lifting the driveway or walkway, breaking up the surface, and making it look ugly, you have no choice but to cut it down. If the roots lift up the area around the house, it can make your yard look horrible. It does not matter how attractive the tree is and how long you have had it. If you want to make sure that your yard will continue to look attractive, you have to cut it down. You have to cut down the tree, dig up the roots, smoothen out the walkway and driveway area and make sure that the yard looks attractive enough to enhance its curb appeal.

To install better landscaping

The right landscaping elements can enhance the beauty of your yard. If you have decided to upgrade your landscaping and put in some new hardscapes, it may become necessary to remove a tree that will no longer fit in with the new landscaping. The new landscape design may require you to clear the tree from the area so you can put in the new construction elements. After meeting with your architect, general contractor, and a qualified arborist, it may become necessary to cut down the tree if you want to construct a new landscape and hardscape that will make your yard look much more attractive.

Overgrown/overcrowded landscape

An overcrowded or overgrown landscape can detract from the beauty of the best-designed and laid-out yard. Even the most attractive tree, if it has become too large now that it has matured, may need to be cut down to bring out the beauty of your yard’s layout. Sometimes removing trees is necessary because they are the wrong species and do not work well with the other plants in your yard. All American Tree Services can work with you to remove any size or type of tree you have in your yard. Removing trees is their specialty, and they are experts at removing trees without damaging other landscape elements.

Story by Riley Blythe

