How a hospital can set the standard in healthcare

Every hospital will face great pressure to improve its patient care standards each day. To do so, hospitals must continually evolve their practices and protocols to adapt to growing pressures, healthcare developments and new regulations.

A failure to do so will not only lead to a poor reputation, but it could affect the wellbeing of every patient. Find out how a hospital can set the standard in healthcare.

Medical Market Research

Hospitals should do much more than diagnose and treat sick or injured patients. They must proactively aim to prevent patients from developing various diseases, illnesses or injuries, which can support the local community and take some of the pressure off different departments.

For example, a medical practice can embark on a healthcare fieldwork research project to gain in-depth knowledge on a medical issue, which can include informative insights from GPs, nurses, field specialists and more. Visit Gilliankenny.com to get started.

Regularly Review Clinical Pathways

To ensure standards never slip, hospitals must implement clinical pathways into each department. This will require the development of a structured plan of care for patients, which will ensure all medical practitioners and supporting staff adhere to various clinical guidelines and protocols. Simply put, a clinical pathway provides healthcare professionals with standardized steps to follow to ensure every patient receives the best possible care during their visit or stay.

It is, however, essential to routinely review the clinical pathways to ensure each stage effectively supports a patient with a specific condition, and that a medical team can accurately assess a patient’s expected progress and medical outcome.

A Balance Between Standardization and Customization

Many medical practitioners fear that clinical pathways can prevent them from providing their patients with individual care. However, to improve standards, a hospital must aim to strike the right balance between standardization and customized healthcare.

Clinical pathways should not provide medical practitioners with strict guidelines to adhere to. Instead, they must provide a path to diagnosis, treatment and recovery, which can be altered and adjusted to treat a patient’s specific condition and needs. After all, it is essential for a medical practitioner to rely on their clinical knowledge, judgment and skill to make the appropriate healthcare decisions for a patient.

Transparent Reporting

A blame culture can lead to medical practitioners hiding their own or their colleagues’ mistakes, which could negatively impact patient care in the future. While acts of negligence are unacceptable, it is important to encourage doctors, nurses, surgeons, and other healthcare professionals to report mistakes, so they can receive the additional help or support they need to improve patient standards each day.

Staff Support

To improve healthcare and develop effective clinical pathways, all members of staff need to work together to both develop and enforce care standards across a hospital. For example, hospitals should utilize the knowledge and experience of their nurses, doctors, pharmacists and physical therapists to design effective clinical pathways and care standards, which can help patients to receive the best possible outcome.

