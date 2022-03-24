House essentials: Choosing the best mattresses for your new home

Moving to a new home after finishing renovations is a milestone worth celebrating. Without a doubt, it opens a beautiful feeling, bringing a fresh start to our lives. It opens up to a new environment where you and your family can create new memories.

Of course, creating new memories requires a comfortable and homey space. Hence, one of the areas that homeowners spend time and effort in is the bedroom. It’s where relaxation becomes the focus, so it just makes sense to ensure that you must be comfortable in the room.

However, many homeowners still don’t know how to choose a mattress—sometimes, they don’t even care. If you’re on the hunt for the best mattress on the market to go with your new home, here are the different types you can choose from.

Memory foam

The memory foam mattress is the most common nowadays. With a considerable price, you can ensure your money’s worth. Moreover, this type of mattress can bring comfort and pure relaxation during your sleep, especially after a hard day’s work. The foam will make you forget those stresses, allowing you to relax at an optimum level.

One of the critical features of this foam is that it is viscoelastic. So when you try to lie down on it, it will take your body’s shape, contouring to every curve. It can then provide extra comfort and stability as you try to sleep.

However, keep in mind that the foam absorbs heat and could build up inside, making it a bad choice for hot sleepers. But if you don’t mind those, this mattress will perfectly suit your needs.

Latex mattresses

Latex mattresses are natural mattresses. The materials used for creating it come from latex harvested in rubber trees. It is usually combined with coils to create stability while lying on the mattress.

Latex mattresses feel cooler to sleep on because it allows air to breathe inside the mattress, thus providing a colder feeling while resting, unlike memory foam. Another benefit of this is its durability since the material is made of natural rubbers.

But if you’re allergic to latex, it’s best to avoid choosing this mattress so that you won’t have any adverse reactions during your sleep. Confirm with your doctor first whether you have any allergies to latex to ensure your safety.

Innerspring mattress

If we’re going to talk about some of the oldest mattresses in the market, it’s innerspring mattresses. It’s also one of the most common. From the name itself, the innerspring mattress consists of springs inside the bed, offering a solid foundation and durability during use. Also, it’s bouncier due to the coils in the bed.

Innerspring mattresses are affordable due to their inexpensive components. Moreover, once the mattress is damaged, it could be hard to fix it yourself, leading to acquiring professional repair or disposing of it altogether.

To prevent this from happening, make sure to use it correctly, like keeping it out from the dust and rotating it two to six months, using each side equally to maintain its good shape.

Water bed

A water bed can be a viable option if you want new ways to sleep in your new house. Yes, you heard it right. It has water inside. You can also adjust its temperature as newer designs of these waterbeds have controllers that allow you to heat the water inside automatically.

One of the benefits that you can gain from using this type of mattress is that it contours your body and evenly distributes the pressure, leading to comfort in your sleep. However, you must keep them away from sharp objects. Even though the vinyl covering the bed is durable, it’s still vulnerable to punctures and can cause problems like leaks.

Air mattress

If there is a water mattress, there is also an air mattress. If you have a small room or maybe you want a bed that you can put away after using, this option is best for you. Air mattresses are primarily used for camping and can come in small sizes, even ones that can fit two people. Just by pumping air on this inflatable mattress, you’ll be able to relax even in the most cramped rooms.

However, it might be a hassle to keep on inflating it before use. Fortunately, various air mattresses come with an electric air bed pump. With just one button, you can leave it until it finishes inflating the mattress, saving you time and effort. If you want to be dynamic in your room, the air mattress is the best choice.

Final thoughts

The bedroom is a sanctuary where we can rest after a long, stressful day. Thus, we must ensure that we are comfortable during sleep. It influences how our day would go, as well as our health.

Hence, finding the right mattress is necessary before moving into a new home. Not only does it help you find comfort in sleep, but the right one will also give you an easier time adjusting to a new environment. With this, you won’t have to struggle to adapt to this significant and remarkable change.

Story by Lauren Cordell

