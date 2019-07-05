Hillcats get shut out for the 11th time this season

In front of a crowd of 3,648 at City Stadium, the Lynchburg Hillcats fell in the series opener to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-0.

Lynchburg (9-6, 41-41) had their five-game winning streak snapped against the Pelicans (9-7, 30-52) who have now won four straight.

The Pelicans opened up the scoring in the third inning. Jimmy Herron ripped a one-out double to put himself in scoring position. Two batters later, Miguel Amaya singled him home to grant Myrtle Beach a 1-0 lead. That would be a precursor to a career game for Amaya, who had a career-high four hits on Thursday.

Myrtle Beach then capitalized on a huge fifth inning. Herron smacked a leadoff triple, and a Delvin Zinn single scored him. Carlos Sepulveda was hit by a pitch and Amaya singled again, this time plating Zinn. Cam Balego joined the single parade with one of his own to drive in Sepulveda. Wladimir Galindo ripped an RBI single to bring Amaya home, extending the Pelicans advantage to 5-0.

In the seventh, Amaya’s huge game continued. The catcher smashed a home run off the left field scoreboard to add another run to Myrtle Beach’s total, making it 6-0. Lynchburg never threatened and the Pelicans cruised to the win.

Amaya and Herron each had four hits, both career-highs, in the win for the Pelicans. Herron fell just a home run shy of the cycle.

Juan Hillman (Loss, 3-8) surrendered five runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings in the start for Lynchburg. Jonathan Teaney gave up one run over 2.2 frames, and Aaron Pinto fired two scoreless frames in the back end.

Erick Leal (Win, 1-1) tossed seven shutout innings while striking out eight. Brian Glowicki spun the last two innings without giving up a run.

The Hillcats and Pelicans will square off again in the second game of the three-game set on Friday. Right-hander Cody Morris (1-0, 4.35) will take the baseball for Lynchburg. He will be opposed by left-hander Jack Patterson (0-0, 0.00) who is making his first appearance this season for Myrtle Beach. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

