highland county motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash on route 250
Highland County: Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash on Route 250

(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday at 3:10 p.m. on Route 250, eight-tenths of a mile east of Route 601 in Highland County.

A 2022 Harley Davidson was traveling east on Route 250, when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

The motorcycle was driven by William Hrovat, 68, of Monterey.

Hrovat was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

