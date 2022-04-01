Henrico man sentenced for dog fighting conspiracy, iIllegal possession of firearms

Published Friday, Apr. 1, 2022, 3:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Henrico resident was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to federal charges resulting from a lengthy investigation into a significant multi-state dog fighting conspiracy.

According to court documents, Raymond L. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Beginning in November 2019, law enforcement investigated a criminal organization involved in dog fighting based out of Richmond, and extending into Baltimore, Maryland.

In late 2020, law enforcement agents executed three residential search warrants in Virginia and one residential search warrant in Maryland, and seized numerous dogs that were being used for organized dogfighting, together with dog-fighting paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition.

During the investigation, Johnson communicated with his co-conspirators about breeding and fighting dogs, past dog fights, coordination of upcoming dog fights, and other topics detailing the business and the brutality of dogfighting. Johnson hosted two dog fights at his residence, videos of which were recovered by law enforcement.

Agents executed a search warrant at Johnson’s Henrico residence on Nov. 19, 2020, and recovered nine pit bull terrier-type dogs with scarring consistent with dog-fighting. Agents also seized other evidence of dog fighting activities at Johnson’s residence, including dog collars, medications, supplies and supplements, and a treadmill used to train dogs for fighting.

Agents also recovered firearms and ammunition from Johnson’s residence, including an AK47 style rifle. As a convicted felon, it was illegal for Johnson to possess those firearms and ammunition.

Like this: Like Loading...