Harrisonburg Police launch traffic safety blitz with K-12, colleges back to school
Harrisonburg Public Schools began welcoming students back to school this week, and the community is also welcoming back students to James Madison University as well as Eastern Mennonite University.
This also brings additional vehicle traffic, pedestrians and cyclists to roadways during this time of year. In an effort to increase awareness about traffic safety, the Harrisonburg Police Department is launching a Traffic Safety Blitz this week.
Soon you will be seeing lawn signs posted throughout the city reminding motorists to slow down and to stop when the bus has stopped and activated its red flashing lights.
These lawn signs are available free of charge to residents who would like to place them in their yards as well.
As the city gets busier, please take the time to stay alert for school buses, pedestrians and bicyclists.
If you are interested in getting a traffic safety lawn sign, contact Cynthia Lowe at [email protected] or 540-437-2639